SMITHVILLE — One of the newest venues in Smithville, White Iron Ridge, proved a fitting location to honor the community’s top nine businesses and individuals on Thursday, Feb. 23.
David Cooper with the local Edward Jones office served as the evening’s emcee for the 2023 Community Awards from the chamber of commerce. He explained the nominee process.
“All our nominee submissions were sent in by the Smithville community. Our 2023 chamber board voted on and identified our top three nominees in each category,” he explained.
Award presenters included chamber board members with Smithville Legacy Fund Advisory Board members or city staff members.
In the category of business of the year, Scott Pearson, past president of the Smithville Chamber, and Matt Denton, Smithville Parks and Recreation director, shared the three nominees were Captain’s Corner, Cornerstone Coffee and Pack’s Hardware.
Pack’s Hardware won business of the year. Sheryl Stang, the manager, picked up the award. Stang also received the Smithville area employee of the year.
“Sheryl Stang makes others feel like they are her favorite person no matter where she is,” said Stephen Larson, city finance director. “She always supports community events and supports and shares her employees' personal achievements.”
The other two nominees were Smithville City Administrator Cynthia Wagner and Smithville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erika Winston.
Chamber Treasurer Karen Lane and Alderman Dan Hartman presented the community service award to the leaders of the Smithville Community in Action group, which is working toward decreasing youth substance use and abuse.
Veteran and community leader Dewayne Knott and the Smithville American Legion Post No. 58 were the other nominees.
The educator of the year nominees were Ashley Homan, Carol Noeker and Cynthia Meeks. Meeks, a retired teacher, received the top award.
The next category was Junior Citizen of the Year, presented by Jeanne Saylor, Chamber member, and Gina Pate, assistant City Administrator.
Genevieve Kochanowicz, Lily Medley and Regan LaPorte were nominated for junior citizen of the year. LaPorte took the award.
The Smithville Citizen of the Year went to Hartman. The other nominees were Leeah Shipley and Molly Beale.
Winston, the chamber executive director, received the 2023 Smithville Area Chamber member of the year. Scott Pearson, past chamber president, and the Smithville American Legion Post No. 58 were also nominated.
In the category of rising star, Codie Sherwood, the store manager at Porters Ace Hardware, received the award. Bubble Magic KC and Margaret Chamas were also nominated.
The final category of the evening was the William E. Parks Legacy Award, presented by Chamber President Rebecca Pendleton-Meek and Mayor Damien Boley. The award was given to the Cheryl Taylor “who has always exhibited commitment to the Smithville community." Ryan Stein was also nominated.
