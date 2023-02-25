Chamber President Rebecca Pendleton-Meek and Mayor Damien Boley presented the William E. Parks Legacy Award to Cheryl Taylor for her commitment to the Smithville community.

SMITHVILLE — One of the newest venues in Smithville, White Iron Ridge, proved a fitting location to honor the community’s top nine businesses and individuals on Thursday, Feb. 23.

David Cooper with the local Edward Jones office served as the evening’s emcee for the 2023 Community Awards from the chamber of commerce. He explained the nominee process.

In a creative fundraiser at the Smithville Chamber of Commerce awards, dozens of players tried to guess heads or tails. The two last players had lots of fun.

Pack's Hardware received the business of the year and manager Sheryl Stang takes the area employee of the year.

Regan LaPorte received the junior citizen of the year honor for being eager to learn about planning and helping with community events in any way that she can, even if she is dressing up as an elf, said leaders.

