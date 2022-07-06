Smithville bulldog featured on InspireMore

SMITHVILLE — News of the good deeds of Stanley the Bulldog and his activist owner Debbie Pack is spreading as the two were part of recent coverage for InspireMore, a site dedicated to spreading positive news and messages at {a href=”http://inspiremore.com” target=”_blank”}inspiremore.com.
Stanley is a support animal with a cleft palate known for helping children. He is an ambassador for Smile Train, a nonprofit that provides corrective surgery for children with cleft palates and lips. In addition, Stanley and Pack have helped raised awareness of and funds for children’s cancer efforts, antibullying campaigns and animal health issues.
A crew from InspireMore was in Smithville in June to speak with Pack, meet Stanley and get video footage.
“To be a part of Inspiremore, we invited the mayor, fire and police and store owners to help show that one can have the vision, but it takes a village to make a difference,” said Pack. “Jean’s Flower Shop is Stanley’s headquarters for his outreach for Smile Train. Most of the filming took place there.”
