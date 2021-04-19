Smithville celebrates state’s birthday

SMITHVILLE — A celebration for Missouri’s 200th birthday will take place throughout downtown Smithville from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. The event is co-hosted by Valor Ranch and American Legion Post No. 58.
The old schoolhouse will be open serving popcorn. In addition, exhibits on display will include a working steam engine, model trains, antique tractors and vehicles from the Model A Car Club.
