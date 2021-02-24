SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Community in Action monthly meeting will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. The meeting will be on Zoom with the meeting ID of 882 5053 5444.
The Smithville CIA is a “coalition of volunteers working together to create a safe, healthy and thriving community … dedicated to preventing youth substance use including marijuana, prescription drugs, tobacco and nicotine and alcohol, as well as preventing youth suicide.”
Presentations will be from Sgt. Bill Lowe of Troop A of the Missouri Highway Patrol. He will speak about difficulties with patrolling around Smithville Lake and how the medical marijuana law is being enforced in the state. There will also be a prevention media campaign presentation by Kat Barrow.
The Smithville CIA Underage Drinking committee is currently working with the school district to place an “If you feel different you drive different” message on the back of parking passes for Smithville High school students as a reminder for them not to drive under the influence.
In previous meetings, the organization looked at the Keeping Missouri Kids Safe: Coalition. It was a coalition formed from others across the state to discuss the impacts of marijuana legalization in the state.
