Smithville CIA offers information during farmers market

SMITHVILLE — Visitors to the Smithville Farmers and Makers Market in downtown Smithville's Courtyard Park, located off Main Street, will have the opportunity to learn about the contributions of the Community in Action Coalition to help keep the community a safe and healthy place, a press release states.
“We really look forward to meeting members of our community and sharing information about CIA,” Kelly Boley, capacity committee chair, said. “We are excited to get to know more people in the community. We want to give them the opportunity to learn about the many valuable contributions our dedicated members have made to our area and also let them know how they can become a part of our prevention efforts and plans.”
The coalition will staff a resource booth at the market from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays. The following is a description of the information volunteers hope to share.
• June 3 and June 17 — Information on history and prevention advocacy and community betterment accomplishments.
• July 1 and July 15 — “Imagine Your Story.” CIA will partner with the public library Summer Reading Program to encourage youth to imagine the goals they can achieve by making good lifestyle choices including remaining substance free.
• Aug. 5 and Aug. 19 — Information focused on the impact marijuana use has on a young person’s health and brain development will be available. The coalition will also offer free disposable bags for a safe way to dispose of unused prescription medications.
• Sept. 2 and Sept. 16 — The coalition will partner with St. Luke’s Hospital to offer insights and resources on suicide prevention and negative impact underage drinking has on the developing brain of young people.
The Smithville Community in Action Coalition has administrative support from Tri-County Mental Health Services and welcomes anyone living or working in the Smithville area to join them in their efforts. Luncheon meetings feature reports on prevention issues and legislation impacting the Smithville community. To make a reservation for the July 23 meeting, contact Program Director Jennifer Rhoad at dfcsmithvillecia@gmail.com.
More information about CIA is available at Facebook.com/SmithvilleMOCIA
