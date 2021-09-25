Smithville Community in Action Coalition announces officers

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Community in Action Coalition recently elected officers for 2021-2022.
The officers are: Gini Fite, president; Sarah Ulledahl, president elect; Kelly Boley, treasurer/secretary; and Kelly Kobylski, past president.
The CIA Coalition is dedicated to creating a safe and healthy community in which youth can thrive. Tri-County Mental Health Services provides technical support to the coalition, which has been awarded a federal grant to help with their prevention programs and advocacy work. Jennifer Rhoad is CIA’s Drug-Free Communities program director, according to a press release.
Free membership in the coalition is open to anyone living or working in the Smithville area.
The coalition usually holds monthly luncheon meetings at the Smithville Schools District Office. The meetings feature reports on prevention issues and legislation impacting the Smithville community.
At this time, when in-person meetings are held, social distancing and mandatory mask wearing are enforced. More information about CIA is available at SmithvilleCIA.org or by contacting dfcsmithvillecia@gmail.com.
