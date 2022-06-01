SMITHVILLE — The Community Market at Smithville American Legion starts Thursday, June 2. The two-hour farmers market is set to begin at 5 p.m. Smithville American Legion Post 58 is located at 2607 Missouri Highway 92.
The patio will be the location for the farmers market. According to organizers, there will be a variety of makers and vendors to check out. Plus, the evening will include an open jam session for anyone who wants to play. There will be a cornhole tournament on the outer edge of the patio as well.
For more details about the market, visit the facebook.com/SmithvilleAmericanLegionPost58/” target=”_blank”}American Legion’s Facebook page.
The Smithville Farmers and Makers Market has returned for its 2022 season.
The market, hosted by the Lions Club, will be held each week through mid-September on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Courtyard Park, located downtown off Main Street.
The market is committed to promoting locally grown produce and artisan made items. This is the eighth season for the community market. Sponsored by the Smithville Lions Club, the market is 100% volunteer coordinated.
Learn more at the {a href=”https://www.facebook.com/smithvillefarmersandmakersmarket/” target=”_blank”}Smithville Farmers and Makers Market Facebook page.
