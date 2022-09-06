featured top story Smithville fire district holds blood drive Sep 6, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Area Fire Protection District is holding a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the district headquarters, 341 Park Drive, in Smithville.Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To set up an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org and search "Smithville" to see open appointments."The need for blood remains very high in our area. Thanks for helping out," states a district social media post about the blood drive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Smithville Blood Drive × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony Sunday William Jewell names CFO Uncertainty hits grain markets in September Cyber scams come in many different forms Texas gets its chance against No. 1 Alabama Georgia jumps Ohio St. to No. 2 in AP poll; Alabama on top 3 Tips for Getting a Business Loan to Deal With Inflation How Much Does It Cost to Eat at These ‘Chef’s Table’ Restaurants? (VIDEO) Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmazon hub opens in LibertyLawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadlinePaul (Paulie) Anthony ScimemiTeenager receives lifesaving kidney from fellow Liberty residentMissouri woman indicted for $204,095 in fraudulent loans from federal pandemic programWeekend activities include farmers markets, Labor Day racesWreck causing traffic jam at Highway 291, I-35Kearney snaps losing streak to Platte County‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’: All We Know About Season 2Accused killer pleads not guilty to murder of officer Daniel Vasquez Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Sep 10 Veterans & active duty military PTSD awareness healing event Sat, Sep 10, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.