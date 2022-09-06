blood drive
SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Area Fire Protection District is holding a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the district headquarters, 341 Park Drive, in Smithville.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. To set up an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org and search "Smithville" to see open appointments.

