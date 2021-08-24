Smithville girl named National American Miss Missouri Princess Queen

Stella Holdsworth, 4, daughter of Alanson and Taylor Holdsworth of Smithville was named the 2021 National American Miss Missouri Princess Queen at the state pageant held in Branson.
Stella will compete against princess queens from each state as she represents Missouri in the national pageant in Orlando, Florida Thanksgiving week. Each contestant will be judged in five overall categories: formal wear modeling, personal introduction, interview, resume and community service.
During the trip, Stella will also enjoy a day at Disney World and Universal Studios.
“Stella started preparing for the state pageant in March and it paid off as she also placed in optional competitions: fourth runner-up in Runway Model and first runner-up in Photogenic. In addition, Stella also received the Spirit of America, Portfolio, Outstanding Program Participant and Spotlight Crown awards,” states a release.
Stella was presented the official crown and sash, a bouquet of roses and free transportation to compete in the national pageant for the title of 2021 National American Miss Princess Queen.
“The National American Miss Pageants are dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year, the National American Miss Pageants award $1.5 million dollars in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide,” states a release.
For more details, visit namiss.com/car.
