SMITHVILLE — The historical society in Smithville seeks resident and business input about the possibility of bringing a Christmas light trail to the city's Smith's Fork Park.To gage interest, the society has put together a survey accessible online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfLzNwzfUqxmzXcfkY8fAv3BGcY-ZeAJYcSzr8IDWRObB6L7w/viewform.
