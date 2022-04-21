SMITHVILLE — Have any old electronics or documents? The city of Smithville is hosting an E-waste and shredding event for its residents from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23 at Smithville High School, 645 S. Commercial Ave.
There is no need to remove any staples, paper clips or rubber bands. There are no feeds for participants for shredding. However, there are fees to dispose of electronics. Any size television is $40 and any size monitor is $20.
If any residents have questions, contact City Hall at 816-532-3897.
