In Smithville, Lakeshore Homes LLC has 707 Apache Court on the Fall Homes Parade. The house is listed at $399,900 and is a reverse 1.5 and features a true front porch, large hidden walk-in pantry, tons of natural light and a covered deck. The house includes four bedrooms and three baths. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and an island. Large master suite with double vanity, walk in shower and a walk-in closet with access to the laundry room. The finished lower level includes two more bedrooms and a full bath and a large rec room for entertaining. Plus the lower level walks out to a covered patio under the deck.

