Smithville Kiwanis annual fishing derby Saturday

SMITHVILLE — The annual Smithville Kiwanis Fishing Derby for children will begin with registration at 9 a.m. at Helvey Park’s lake. Fishing starts at 10 a.m. and runs through 11:30 a.m. The lake is located off Helvey Park Drive near the Smithville street department facility.
The event is open to Smithville children, who must be accompanied by an adult. Families are encouraged to bring their fishing poles and lawn chairs.
Trophies, free hot dogs and soda will be given out after fishing is complete. Trophies are awarded by age group to children for most fish, smallest fish and largest fish.
For more details, call Starla Janes at 289-6240 or Dennis Brewer at 679-6783.
