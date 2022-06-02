Smithville Kiwanis fishing derby Saturday

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Kiwanis Club is again holding its annual children's fishing derby from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Helvey Park, located off East Main Street on Helvey Park Drive.
The derby is open to children accompanied by an adult Smithville resident and is a catch-and-release derby.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the front of the park. Fishing starts at 10 a.m. Children can fish until noon to try and catch the largest, the smallest or the most fish for that specific age group.
Trophies will be presented to all the winners. Hot dogs and sodas will be available for all those in attendance.
