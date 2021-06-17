SMITHVILLE — June 14th each year marks Flag Day, and the Smithville American Legion Jim Nelson Post No. 58, commanded by retired Army Maj. Gareth Lintt, hosted a formal flag retirement ceremony. Smithville Scout Troop No. 412 performed the ceremony and folded each of the 300 flags that were retired.
Per U.S. code, flags are to be properly burned with reverence and respect, a practice known as retiring the Colors.
During the ceremony, Lintt, assisted by Scout Jacob Schuerman, placed flags in the burn pit that was constructed as a Troop 412 Eagle Scout project three years ago.
Lintt said he hopes to make this an annual event on Flag Day, respecting not only the retirement of the Colors, but also recognizing the day. The public was invited to be part of the retirement ceremony and the Legion hall in Smithville, located off Missouri Highway 92, serves as a collection point for flags that are no longer serviceable.
Throughout the year, the post actively supports Scouts.
“Jim Nelson Post 58 supported Smithville Scout Troop 412 with meeting space during the COVID outbreak and has provided Scout camp scholarships for many years,” Lintt said. “This year, the post will send two Scouts to camp that would otherwise not be able to attend.”
