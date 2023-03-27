stock_garagesale.jpg
Metro Creative

SMITHVILLE — Residents in Smithville can participate in a citywide garage sale April 29.

In an effort to help out garage sale attendees, Smithville Main Street District is seeking to create a map available free of charge to all a week before the garage sale date. 

