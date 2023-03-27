featured top story Smithville Main Street seeks garage sale participants Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHVILLE — Residents in Smithville can participate in a citywide garage sale April 29.In an effort to help out garage sale attendees, Smithville Main Street District is seeking to create a map available free of charge to all a week before the garage sale date. The efforts include adding an address and a description of items for sale: https://forms.gle/Rz2DjB6WY41GDxn79Contact info@smithvillemainstreetdistrict.com with any questions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Smithville Main Street seeks garage sale participants MDC recommends native trees for early spring blooms in KC region Sen. Mitch McConnell Leaves Rehab, Heads Home After Concussion How Doing the Bare Minimum With Debt Is Costing You Sarah Snook's marriage is still a 'shock and surprise' 'It was hell': Charles Dance struggled with teenage stammer Jonathan Majors army ad campaign paused Denver airport CEO withdraws as FAA nominee after attacks by U.S. Senate Republicans Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSalem man charged with assaulting sheriff’s deputiesLiberty North golf opens year strongArea boys basketball players earn postseason honorsLiberty begins 50th baseball seasonGirls basketball players claim awards8 seek 3 seats on Liberty Public Schools' boardMissouri Senate passes bills restricting transgender rightsSally (Hurt) VillersWoods returns for Kearney golfLiberty North baseball starts season 4-0 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
