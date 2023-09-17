Smithville man receives national honor from UPS

SMITHVILLE — William ‘Bill’ Long, Smithville, a UPS tractor-trailer driver, is a nationally recognized safe driver. Recently, he received the National Safety Council’s Joseph A. Kaplan Safe Driver of the Year recognition, according to a UPS press release.
In order to be considered for this award, drivers must have more than 250,000 miles driven without an accident. With 43 years of safe driving behind him, Long easily exceeded the requirement. He is only driver in Missouri to receive this honor and one of only 12 drivers in the U.S.
In 1975, a school counselor suggested Long apply for a part-time job with a shipping company down the street. According to the press release, Long had never heard of UPS, but they paid well and as a college student looking for income, he applied. Two years later, he was offered the opportunity to become a delivery driver and donned the brown uniform for the first time at 21 years old. In 1986, he became a tractor-trailer driver, which to him seemed like a natural career progression and a natural fit. Long works out of the Kansas City facility and says he enjoys the job. It’s enabled him to support his family over the years.
Four decades behind the wheel has also given him the opportunity to witness a lot of craziness on the road.
He shared a story via the release.
"There was a car in the center lane not keeping up with traffic. When I looked over at him, he was knitting. I swear, knitting. Both hands on the wheel, but also knitting at 5p on the road. I’m assuming he did it to pass the time on his commute," he shared in the press release.
While the years have brought changes to the vehicles, the roads and even more distractions to drivers, one driving tip continues to serve Long well. It’s a tip he is happy to share with other Kansas City area drivers: Stay calm. “Remain calm and even-tempered. It will help you react better to things that happen in front of you.” He says it can be tempting to get all worked up by others’ driving and erratic behavior, but your own aggravation can be a distraction for you, which negatively effects your ability to be observant and react, according to the release.
As a veteran driver, Long happily shares advice and experience with new drivers as a mentor. He cites UPS’s safety training as paramount. He says he was honored and surprised to receive the Kaplan Award. “I have a great pride in my job and my company. It’s a great recognition and I’m totally honored," he relayed via the release.
