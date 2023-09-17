Smithville man receives national honor from UPS

William ‘Bill’ Long, Smithville, a UPS tractor-trailer driver, received the National Safety Council’s Joseph A. Kaplan Safe Driver of the Year recognition.

 Submitted Photo

SMITHVILLE — William ‘Bill’ Long, Smithville, a UPS tractor-trailer driver, is a nationally recognized safe driver. Recently, he received the National Safety Council’s Joseph A. Kaplan Safe Driver of the Year recognition, according to a UPS press release.

In order to be considered for this award, drivers must have more than 250,000 miles driven without an accident. With 43 years of safe driving behind him, Long easily exceeded the requirement. He is only driver in Missouri to receive this honor and one of only 12 drivers in the U.S.

