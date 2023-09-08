featured top story Smithville Meals on Wheels needs volunteers Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated Sep 8, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers.According to the city, volunteers deliver meals to those in need during lunchtime once a week, helping to improve the lives of those who may be homebound or unable to prepare meals for themselves.For those interested in becoming a Meals on Wheels volunteer, contact Smithville City Hall at 532-3897 for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll CLAY COUNTY VOTERS: Would you support a tax to bring the Royals to Clay County? Companies have done polls, but we want to hear directly from you, the voters of Clay County. Would you vote to approve a tax to bring the KC Royals and their stadium complex to North Kansas City? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News DIVAS ON A DIME: Learn secret behind salted caramel honeycomb granola 2023 Fiesta on the Square Saturday No. 11 Texas upends No. 3 Alabama, 34-24 Report: Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quad) not likely to play Reese Witherspoon 'knows how to deal with rejection' My public image has been controlled, says Kristin Cavallari Prince of Wales teaches his kids 'how to lose well' Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologize for writing supportive letter for Danny Masterson Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFirefighters help delivery babyMissouri drivers projected to see increased prices at the pumpKearney man faces 4 felonies after hitting deputy with vehicleOwner charged with arson following fire at Liberty Days InnCameron father sues district in federal courtKearney girls win Tim Nixon InvitationalSmithville edged in final seconds by Platte CountyClay County jury finds man guilty of child molestation2022 state runner-up Fort Osage no match for KearneyHunter, Adair lead Smithville in latest race Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Sep 9 Fall Open House Downtown Liberty Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9 Missouri City Cemetery Association Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9 Missouri City Cemetery Association Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 11 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Mon, Sep 11, 2023 Sep 22 46th Annual Liberty Fall Festival Fri, Sep 22, 2023 Sep 23 Smithville's Junkville Harvest Market & Whiskey Trail Sat, Sep 23, 2023 Oct 5 Witches' Brew ∙ Girls Night Out Thu, Oct 5, 2023 Dec 6 How To Watch Rose Bowl Parade 2024 Live Streaming Free Wed, Dec 6, 2023
