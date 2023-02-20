Meals on Wheels

SMITHVILLE — The Meals on Wheels program in Smithville is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to those in need during lunchtime once per week.

Meals on Wheels are available to those that live in the Smithville City limits. Meals are $3.35 each per day and are delivered Monday through Friday for lunch only. Meals are available to those that are considered homebound, elderly, disabled and to those that need short-term meals due to a recent surgery and/or in need of a meal delivered to their home.

