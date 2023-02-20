SMITHVILLE — The Meals on Wheels program in Smithville is in need of volunteers to deliver meals to those in need during lunchtime once per week.
Meals on Wheels are available to those that live in the Smithville City limits. Meals are $3.35 each per day and are delivered Monday through Friday for lunch only. Meals are available to those that are considered homebound, elderly, disabled and to those that need short-term meals due to a recent surgery and/or in need of a meal delivered to their home.
Meals are prepared by St. Luke’s Hospital Dietary Department daily and delivered by volunteers.
An invoice to those using the program is sent out the first of every month for the previous month. If individuals need assistance paying for meals, help could be found with the Clay County Senior Services at 455-4800.
For those interested in becoming a Meals on Wheels volunteer, call Smithville City Hall at 532-3897 for more information. For applications to be a volunteer or to receive meals, visit www.smithvillemo.org. The Meals on Wheels page is under the "Community" tab on the city site.
