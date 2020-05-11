SMITHVILLE — A bulky item pickup runs through this week, Monday to Friday, May 11 to 15. During the week, residents of Smithville will have the opportunity to discard up to five large and bulky items at their curbside with regular trash collection.
Items such as appliances, washers, dryers, refrigerators and freezers with compressors and Freon removed, televisions, furniture, sinks, toilets, cabinets as well as rugs and carpet cut into 4-foot lengths will be accepted. All items must be stacked and bundled for collections.
Not excepted are glass items, tires, automobile parts, construction materials, tanks, oil drums, railroad ties, chemicals or household hazardous waste.
To have items picked up, residents should leave them on the curb with their trash during their regular service day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.