SMITHVILLE — For years, one of the largest food pantries in Smithville has been supplementing cupboards for families in need from the basement of the Smithville First Christian Church, 201 N. Bridge St.
What does the Smithville Food Pantry do?
“Our goal is to supplement food for families within the Smithville School District,” said Cheryl Hill, pantry coordinator. “We don’t ask for any income, but we do ask for residency.”
Hill said donations given out are from area businesses and other churches. Church of the Good Shepherd Catholic Church has donated canned items. Paradise United Methodist often collects one item monthly, which Hill said helps, especially with toiletries.
“We also try to give some meat such as hamburger and eggs,” she said. “Families can come once a week on Tuesday morning.”
Hill also shops often during the week, seeking out coupons and deals on boxed brownie mixes or potatoes to stock pantry shelves.
Right now, Hill and her small group of volunteers are sorting a mountain of canned goods, some household goods and a few hygiene products for the pantry’s largest effort — Christmas.
“It really takes weeks to get this ready,” she said.
Biggest annual project
“At Christmas, we have cloth bags that are full of goods for families,” Hill said. “Right now, we are looking at 84 families. This year is going to be a little different as we are taking two bags each for 19 families to the schools. Then we will have 65 in the community.”
A group of high school girls have been helping deliver the bags in the community and will again help out, Hill said.
Food bags consist of items that can be part of a Christmas dinner such as stuffing and boxed mashed potatoes.
Other canned items include canned tuna and chicken, several types of soup, macaroni and cheese, pasta sauce and spaghetti. There is also a candy treat bag and hygiene items such as toilet paper, soaps and toothbrushes.
The food pantry also gives a half a ham to families in need. All items going out the door, volunteers check for “sell by” dates, making sure items are of quality.
“It’s not just about sorting, but making sure that we are giving quality products,” she said. “If people want to donate, try some other canned vegetables then green beans and corn. We also go through a lot of Ramen noodles.”
New programs or goals for 2022
Hill said in 2020, high school FFA students helped create Easter bags for families.
“I would like to continue this project if possible, but we would need to work with another club or group to make this happen,” she explained. “I would be thrilled to chat with a school organization or another service group that wanted to work alongside us.”
How to help
The pantry also stocks a “blessing box” that sits in the church parking lot. Hill maintains that several times a week.
“If people wanted to help stock the blessing box, remember to look at boxed items because during extreme cold or extreme heat, we have to be mindful,” she said.
While the pantry doesn’t have a lot of space for an army of volunteers, groups are needed to help.
“If a business or another philanthropic group wanted to collect paper towels, men’s or women’s deodorants, that would be helpful,” she said. “We have a family that cuts out all the coupons for cereal and then shops once a month for us. They bring in around 30 boxes. Cereal is an expensive item for our families.”
Other needs include variety packages of oatmeal, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, pancake mix and syrup.
“The generosity of people amazes me in the best way,” Hill said. “People here are generous.”
