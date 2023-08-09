The Smithville Town & Country Quilt Guild’s 2023 Opportunity Quilt is often on display at the Wednesday Farmers & Markers Market. Judy Whaley, left, and Carol Noerrlinger, are members of the quilt guild.
SMITHVILLE — Judy Whaley has sewn all her life. She started in 4-H at the age of 8 and knew about quilting thanks to her grandmother.
However, it wasn’t until around 1996 that Whaley decided to jump headlong into the world of quilting as she planned to make her newly engaged daughter a quilt. A trip to Ohio and Amish country included a trip to a quilt shop.
“I found an Amish quilt pattern made for weddings,” she explained. “One design in particular was amazing. They had the patterns so I figured I could piece it together. I bought the pattern. When I got the top done, I figured I could go to friends who quilt and then I realized I could do that, too.”
Whaley said it never occurred to her that she probably should have started with quilting smaller wall hangings or table runners, but a queen-sized bed quilt made sense.
“I purchased the Fons and Porter book and learned quilting from that,” she said.
Whaley said quilting took off in Minnesota, where she worked as a community college librarian.
“I knew a lot of quilters and decided to enter the piece into a fair,” she said. “The first one out of the gate won best in show. My daughter still has the quilt.”
There was a hiatus from quilting until Whaley moved to Lone Jack to care for her mother. She continued hand quilting and found Project Linus, which is headquartered in Belton, where blankets are collected locally and distributed to children in hospitals, shelters and social service agencies.
Whaley is now a Smithville resident, living not far from Smithville Lake and closer to her sister. She is also a member of the Smithville’s Town and Country Quilt Guild.
Her quilting has included gifts for nieces and nephews, which she describes more as heirloom pieces, but baby blankets are designed to be used, she said.
“I can take a pattern and look at a picture and replicate it with a few personal tweaks,” she said.
Whaley and her sister, Patsy Svarvari, also have a fun time with quilt raffles.
“I never pass up a quilt raffle and love to go to Jamesport,” she said. “I like quilt auctions when you can raise funds for local charities. My sister called me when she was living in California and asked about an Amish quilt. I ended up bidding on a couple quilts at the auction and got one. Then a couple days later, I learned I won the raffle quilt, too.”
As raffles go, Whaley has been the face the Smithville community sees at Wednesday Farmers and Makers Markets. The Town and Country Quilt Guild is currently raffling off their latest opportunity quilt. Members will be at the market in downtown’s Courtyard Park off Main Street through August.
To see Whaley’s work, guests can visit the Town and Country Quilt Guild’s quilt show Sept. 23 at the First Christian Church, 201 N. Bridge St. in Smithville.
