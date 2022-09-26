Smithville City Logo 2020

SMITHVILLE — According to SmartAsset, Smithville is one of the best suburbs to live in near a large city in 2022. For the study, Smithville was classified as a suburb of Kansas City.

“Specifically, we compared data for close to 500 suburbs located within 15 minutes to an hour by car of a large city — those with a population of 250,000 or more. To determine their ranking, we analyzed 13 metrics across three categories: jobs, affordability and livability,” states a report from SmartAsset.

