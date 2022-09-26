SMITHVILLE — According to SmartAsset, Smithville is one of the best suburbs to live in near a large city in 2022. For the study, Smithville was classified as a suburb of Kansas City.
“Specifically, we compared data for close to 500 suburbs located within 15 minutes to an hour by car of a large city — those with a population of 250,000 or more. To determine their ranking, we analyzed 13 metrics across three categories: jobs, affordability and livability,” states a report from SmartAsset.
Across the four major regions in the U.S., the Midwest is home to some of the highest-ranking suburbs in the study.
“We analyzed data for 146 Midwest suburbs and 31 of them rank in the top 50 across all regions — the most of any region,” states SmartAsset about the Midwest’s rankings.
Out of all of the cities ranked across the country, Smithville ranked 34th out of 494 communities. The lakeside bedroom community received a job score of 81, affordability score of 66 and livability score of 63.
Each score is measured on a scale of 0 to 100. Job scores are determined by median household income, five-year growth in income, 10-year growth in employment, job diversity and unemployment rate. Affordability is calculated using housing costs as a percent of income, home value-to-income ratio, average effective property tax rate and estimated annual cost of living for an individual. Livability is determined using high school graduation rates, dining and entertainment as a percent of all establishments and violent and property crime rates.
SmartAsset is an online resource for consumer-focused financial information and advice that powers SmartAdvisor, a national marketplace connecting consumers to financial advisors. Learn more about the study and cities on it by clicking here.
