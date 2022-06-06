SMITHVILLE — Residents in Smithville can discard large and bulky items at curbside. The contract with GFL includes two curbside bulky item pick-ups each year.
The first one slated for 2022 has been scheduled for June 6 to June 10.
The curbside bulky item pick-up will take place on the residents' usual trash collection days. Up to five items from each household will be accepted. Items such as appliances (washers, dryers, refrigerators and freezers with the compressors and freon removed), televisions, furniture (couches, tables, chairs, beds), sinks, toilets, cabinets, rugs and carpet (cut up and rolled into 4-foot lengths) and doors. All items must be properly stacked and bundled for collection.
Items that will not be accepted include: glass items such as windows and shower doors; tires and automobile parts; construction materials; tanks, drums and railroad ties; and household hazardous waste such as pool or yard chemicals, insecticides, paint, and automotive fluids.
