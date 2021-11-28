SMITHVILLE — The school district in Smithville is looking for generous neighbors to donate hygiene and gift items to help make spirits a bit brighter for local families in need this Christmas season.
“Please join us in providing a nice holiday to the students and families in Smithville that are struggling this year and have requested assistance,” states a release.
“Many of our unaccompanied youth are estranged from their families. Others may be victims of COVID-19 setbacks, financial circumstances, which have forced them to live with another family or grandparents due to shutdowns which resulted in wage loss. We have been blessed to come to know so many stories. We, as a school district, provide a safe learning environment for our students. Each of you can provide the meaning of being a good neighbor by signing up to provide a gift for these students and bringing joy to their families for the holiday,” states a district letter to school staff and families.
All unwrapped gifts must be dropped off at Horizon Elementary, 695 S. Commercial Ave., by Dec. 13.
“We will need all gifts placed under the table in the tubs in the entryway doors,” states a release.
If you have a bigger item and/or a cash donation and want to connect with organizer Lisa Manz on how to drop it off, contact Lisa Manz via phone at 315-1607 or 532-3718 or via email at manzl@smithville.k12.mo.us.
Learn more and sign up to donate at signupgenius.com/go/60B0D48ACAA29A6FA7-smithville1.
