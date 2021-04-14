Smithville seeks park master plan input

SMITHVILLE — Smithville city leaders seek public input for parks and recreational planning within the city as part of the park master planning process through 2030.
“This planning phase follows the comprehensive planning process conducted with the community in 2020. This comprehensive planning identified that the parks and trails amenities in Smithville are a key part of the community value-proposition. Smithville’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan will build on Smithville’s Comprehensive Plan 2030 and provide planning guidance for the development of the parks and trails facilities for the next 10 years,” states the city’s online survey form.
To provide input, community stakeholders can fill out the 20-question survey online via the city’s website, {a href=”http://smithvillemo.org” target=”_blank”}smithvillemo.org, under the “Parks and Recreation Master Plan” heading. For an online link to the form, click {a href=”https://www.research.net/r/SmithvilleParkRec2021” target=”_blank”}here.
According to city leaders, the survey should take 10 to 15 minutes to complete.
