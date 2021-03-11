Smithville woman marks century of life, volunteerism

SMITHVILLE — In early March 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier idea was approved by Congress. Later that year, New York Yankee pitcher Babe Ruth hit his 138th homerun in June. On March 16, 1921, Frances Cook Ford Porter was born to Helen and James Cook in North Kansas City.
“I was born in a house on Clay Street,” she said. “My father was a World War I veteran. There was a short stay in Edgerton and then we moved to Smithville. I must have been around 3 years old when we settled in rural Smithville. My twin brothers came after that.”
Favorite childhood memories include riding horseback to school. Porter attended Rocky Point School, located on East 180th Street in Smithville.
“Mack Porter (known Smithville native and Kearney businessman), a cousin of my second husband’s, and myself remember that school,” she said. “We had a lot of fun, either walking or riding a horse. There were no school buses then. We lived about a mile from the school so it depended on the weather whether I walked or rode a horse.”
Porter attended Smithville High. She liked being in school plays, but didn’t care for sports. Her favorite subjects were English and history, which led to her interest in family as well as local and national history.
“I was 17 years old when I married Herman Ford,” she said. “That was 1938, and then I graduated in 1939.”
Porter said Herman’s family farm was across the road from Rocky Point while the family lived on Main Street in city’s hub. For a time, the young couple farmed and then had their son, Ron, in 1943. After several years, Herman did not want to farm anymore.
“We came to town and Herman took up carpentry work, building houses, helping with plumbing,” she said. “He was really talented. He really excelled at that, but unfortunately he died at 51 of a heart attack. He had family members that dealt with heart disease and died younger. It’s a shame we didn’t know as much then as we do now.”
After his passing, Porter went to work for the Social Security Administration, serving as a clerk in filing and then fiscal control.
“I thought I would never marry again,” she said. “Carl Porter and his wife didn’t live far and we knew them. After his wife’s passing, I think he needed someone to look after him.”“I worked for about 7½ years before I left work to care for my parents and him,” she said. “During that time, Carl and I had fun. We liked country music shows and going on trips. I would say the redwoods in California are a favorite. It’s a beautiful state to visit. The flowers are incredible.”
However, Porter missed working.
“I wasn’t satisfied and I needed a job,” she said. “That became the fuel that created the Meals on Wheels program for Smithville. We had a lot of senior citizens move in, but they weren’t able to fix meals. I got this idea and became one of the charter members of the Spelman Hospital Auxiliary. In 1974, it was probably our first service. I am proud to say that it is still running today.”
For 17 years, the couple led the charge to deliver meals. When Carl developed dementia, her attention turned to him.
“I made so many friends as part of the auxiliary, which is now the St. Luke’s Northland Auxiliary. I was still working every week until the pandemic hit. We made walker bags and surgical pillows. I like volunteering. The added bonuses are all the friends I have made.”
In her life, Porter has seen lots of advancements. As a child, she remembers riding in a Model T Ford and then the Model A, which was a step up.Porter said she has lived an eventful life and her 100 years has gone fast. She has seen Smithville grow and the lake created. She remembers water being rationed and now the plentiful supply in a city that attracts businesses, homeowners and those seeking good schools.
“I look back, it has been a privileged life,” she explained. “Growing up during the Depression, we had a farm and never went hungry. There was not money for new clothes or for extras, but my parents worked hard and provided what we needed. No one really had a lot of luxuries. I believe growing up during the Depression has taught me how to adapt to situations.”
Porter said she stopped driving in 2008, and friends at Unity of Kansas City on Barry Road fetch her for church service.As for hitting 100, Porter said there is no secret. She is the grandmother to two girls and three great-granddaughters.
“I have been blessed in many ways with a loving family and friends. I may outlive my vision as I have macular degeneration, but my general health is good. I have a good memory that allows me to remember the good, bad and sad times. I believe my faith has been important. God has definitely blessed me.”
