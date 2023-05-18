featured top story Smithville's Donuts with Dad June 3 May 18, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Parks Department is offering an early Father's Day event called Donuts with Dad June 3. The event is being billed as a way to "celebrate all the Smithville dads, grandpas, uncles or other positive male role-models." There will be a mid-morning snack, drink, craft and opportunity for photos. Activities are geared toward those aged 3 to 10. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Smithville Senior Center, 113 W. Main St.To register and for cost details, visit smithvilleparksrec.com. Questions about the event can be emailed Alex Threlkeld at athrelkeld@smithvillemo.org or Aspen Ryan at aryan@smithvillemo.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Donuts Alex Threlkeld Smithville Senior Center Www.smithvilleparksrec.com/programs-events Aryan@smithvillemo.org Smithville Parks Department Athrelkeld@smithvillemo.org Smithville Father's Day × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Kearney wraps up season in state tournament Local emergency management part of statewide earthquake preparation Smithville's Donuts with Dad June 3 District semifinals begin today for area baseball teams Liberty's soccer season ends in district semifinals With summer coming fast, regulator issues electric reliability warning Mortgage Fees Changed. Then Things Got Messy. Why over 50% of the world’s largest lakes are losing water Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTrial for mom charged in 2 daughters’ deaths starts MondayFelony charges loom for gun brace ownersSydney Ritter brings championship pedigree to Liberty NorthSheriff’s office warns of mail forwarding scamLane closures coming to I-35 in KearneyWrecks, fatalities on Highway 291 spur community concernLiberty North's McGuire tosses gem against LibertyRepublican governors ask Biden administration to rescind Title IX guidancePortion of I-35 closed until May 31Burley’s Deli opens at Smithville Lake Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Jun 3 Liberty High School Class of 1991 Reunion Sat, Jun 3, 2023
