doughnuts
Metro Creative

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Parks Department is offering an early Father's Day event called Donuts with Dad June 3.  

The event is being billed as a way to "celebrate all the Smithville dads, grandpas, uncles or other positive male role-models."
 
There will be a mid-morning snack, drink, craft and opportunity for photos. Activities are geared toward those aged 3 to 10. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Smithville Senior Center, 113 W. Main St.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.