LIBERTY — Not everyone is equipped to get out and shovel snow due to age or physical challenges. To that end, Liberty’s Community Services Manager Hailey Kellerstrass is seeking youth volunteers for the city Snow Squad.
Volunteers will be paired up with one home. If youth want to shovel as a group of three to four youth per home, they can let the city's volunteer coordinator know.
The volunteer coordinator will work to pair squad volunteers with a home as close to theirs as possible.
According to the city, snow accumulation of more than 2 inches should be removed 24 to 48 hours after snowfall has stopped for safety.
Volunteers will need to provide their own shovels.
For more information or to sign up, email Kellerstrass at hkellerstrass@libertymo.gov or call 439-4398.
