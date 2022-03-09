Southern laughter comes to Corbin Theatre with ‘Savannah Sipping Society’

LIBERTY — Corbin Theatre Co. is offering a chance to laugh and a moment to relax through their production of the “Savannah Sipping Society” March 10 to 13, at Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St., Liberty.
In this comedy, four unique southern women needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines are drawn together by fate – and an impromptu happy hour. They decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.
“The play has the feel of a light, humorous sitcom set on stage, along the lines of the ‘The Golden Girls,’” said director David Bryan, who also directed Corbin’s performance of “Brighton Beach Memoirs” last November.
There’s a reason for that flavor. “Savannah” is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten (referred to as Jones Hope Wooten), a trio of former sitcom writers, who together have penned a few dozen stage plays, movies and TV shows. Many might be familiar with their popular play, “The Dixie Swim Club” staged at Corbin and other theaters throughout the Kansas City metro.
The play starts at a juice bar, where three women meet after a disastrous effort at bettering themselves by attending a hot yoga class.
“These four women bring a story that is familiar to everyone: life,” said Bryan. “Sometimes we have to find people to face our challenges together. This group of women need each other whether they know it or not.”
Randa, played by Rebecca Dillender, is an uptight, workaholic perfectionist who recently was “removed” from her job at a prestigious Savannah architectural firm. Her first encounter is with Dot (Denise Shelley), a recent widow who’s quietly angry at her husband’s untimely death as he retired and they move from Oklahoma.
The two more staid ladies are initially taken back by the boisterous, earthy, larger-than-life Marlafaye (Kathy Murphy), who inserts herself at their table. Marlafaye is also new to Savannah after recently having moved from Texas to start a new life after her husband took up with a 20-something. The quartet is completed later that week when Jinx (Kerry Gray), a certified beautician and self-styled life coach, enters the picture.
The four combine for comfortable laughs to let-it-loose guffaws as the play molds them into the “sipping society” and provides humanity and comfort to this widely disparate group of women.
