KEARNEY — Common Sense for Common People, a grassroots political action committee based in Kearney, will present author Doritda Nicholson and her reading of “Pearl Harbor Through a Child’s Eyes” at 7 p.m. Sept. 14, at ReeceNichols, 307 S. Jefferson St. in Kearney.
The event is free and open to the public.
