With over three million concussions occurring in the U.S. annually, concussions are a common but sometimes serious injury.
Concussions, considered a mild type of traumatic brain injury due to their non-life-threatening nature, result from an injury that causes the brain to rapidly move inside the skull. This movement can result from a fall, motor vehicle accident or sports-related injury.
A concussion can disrupt the brain’s normal function, said Stephanie Ramirez, North Kansas City Hospital speech language pathologist.
While 85% of people recover from a concussion within a few months, more severe symptoms can persist, resulting in post-concussion syndrome.
Prevention
• Wear a seatbelt and protective gear, like a helmet.
• Don’t drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
• Keep firearms unloaded in a locked cabinet or safe, and store ammunition in a separate, secure location.
• Reduce fall risk by staying active and making your home safer (install railings, have good lighting, keep floors clear).
Treatment
1. Know the symptoms.
• Cognitive (memory loss, slowed processing speed, attention deficits, etc.)
• Emotional (mood swings, depression/anxiety, apathy, etc.)
• Physical (light/sound sensitivity, headaches, fatigue, balance issues, etc.)
2. If you recognize symptoms:
• Consult your primary care physician and/or a specialist (neurology, speech pathology, physical therapy, audiology, ophthalmology, etc.), depending on your symptoms.
• Make time for mental and physical rest, allowing your brain to recover.
3. If you have long-term issues (post-concussion syndrome), education and specialized therapy can help.
