Clove was among 16th- and 17th-century Europe’s most precious commodities, worth more than its weight in gold. Magellan’s ill-fated trip around the world, which began in 1519 with 250 men in five ships and ended in 1522 with a single ship and just 18 men, was still considered a financial success because of the 26 tons of cloves and cinnamon carried by the sole surviving ship.

Many of the aromas surrounding the holidays are from spices used in holiday cuisine, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein.

“The holiday season simply would not be the same without the traditional foods and beverages associated with it,” Trinklein said. “Many of these foods are special because of the use of certain spices or flavorings.”

