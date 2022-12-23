Clove was among 16th- and 17th-century Europe’s most precious commodities, worth more than its weight in gold. Magellan’s ill-fated trip around the world, which began in 1519 with 250 men in five ships and ended in 1522 with a single ship and just 18 men, was still considered a financial success because of the 26 tons of cloves and cinnamon carried by the sole surviving ship.
Many of the aromas surrounding the holidays are from spices used in holiday cuisine, said University of Missouri Extension horticulturist David Trinklein.
“The holiday season simply would not be the same without the traditional foods and beverages associated with it,” Trinklein said. “Many of these foods are special because of the use of certain spices or flavorings.”
Cinnamon seen as oldest spice
Probably the oldest and most sought-after spice in history is cinnamon, Trinklein said. Now a key ingredient in many holiday treats, cinnamon goes back thousands of years. Ancient Egyptians used it to embalm the dead, and it remains a common ingredient in incense for sacred ceremonies.
According to the university extension office, cinnamon comes from the bark of several species of tropical evergreens native to Asia.
"After the outer bark is scraped off the harvested branches, the inner bark is removed in sections that tend to curl into sticks as they dry. Bark that does not curl properly is made into ground cinnamon," states the release.
Cloves worth weight in gold
Another popular holiday spice is clove, the dried flower bud of a tree in the myrtle family native to Indonesia’s Molucca Archipelago, also known as the Spice Islands.
"Flowers of the clove tree bear a long calyx that ends with four spreading sepals and four rudimentary petals forming a ball in the center of the sepals. The buds are bright red but become reddish-brown when dried," reads the release.
Clove was among 16th- and 17th-century Europe’s most precious commodities, worth more than its weight in gold. Magellan’s ill-fated trip around the world, which began in 1519 with 250 men in five ships and ended in 1522 with a single ship and just 18 men, was still considered a financial success because of the 26 tons of cloves and cinnamon carried by the sole surviving ship.
"Clove is a characteristic flavoring in Christmas holiday fare such as wassail and mulled cider. Cloves are strongly pungent because of eugenol, a substance extracted by distillation to yield an oil that is widely used to relieve pain," reads the release.
Holidays good excuse to use nutmeg
Nutmeg comes from the seed of a tropical evergreen tree native to the Moluccas. The dried lacy covering of the seed (the arillus) is the source of mace, another spice. Most consider nutmeg the sweeter of the two, but mace has a more delicate flavor.
In ancient times, nutmeg was used as an amulet to protect against a wide variety of evils and dangers, Trinklein said. Today, its somewhat pungent fragrance and warm, slightly sweet taste lends itself to use in many holiday baked goods, main dishes and beverages such as eggnog.
“This holiday season, when traditional foods are enjoyed, consider the spices that make them so flavorful and the role they played in the discovery of the land we call home,” Trinklein said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.