Dr. Keith Roach recommends learning to answer questions honestly about daily pain.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Have you ever heard of a "low blood pressure stroke?" That was my husband's incorrect diagnosis several years back when he suddenly could not move his arms and legs. He was told that not enough oxygen was getting to his spine. His blood pressure is historically low, usually around 90/60.

That lasted about seven months, and he was bedridden the entire time. He then went to a neurosurgeon and was correctly diagnosed with a spinal cord injury. He had C1-C2 surgery and had use of his limbs the next day. After months of physical therapy, he regained a lot of function.

