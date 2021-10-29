SMITHVILLE — A night of spooky bingo fun and a day playing cornhole this weekend will benefit the Smithville Lake Festival.
The American Legion post will hold a cornhole tournament from noon to 5 p.m. with registration starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Legion hall, 2607 Missouri Highway 92. There will be cash prizes and a raffle.
That night, a evening of music bingo will begin at 7 p.m.
There will be a costume contest, raffle, silent auction and more. This event also benefits the lake festival.
