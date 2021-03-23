The busy time of the year is approaching — prom, graduation, spring sports and end-of-school banquets, says Jeremiah Terrell, a University of Missouri Extension human development specialist.
Now is the time to set priorities and make a plan for the entire family, Terrell says. Good time management is key to stress reduction, according to a release.
A number of tools exist to create calendars on computers, he says. A paper calendar also works and lets family members easily add to it.
Use the news reporter’s four W’s: who, what, when and where. List and color-code each family member’s activities to get a handle on who is where at what time. If you live in the country, add travel time to the event.
This will help in meal planning and transportation needs. Find a balance and don’t be afraid to ask family members, other parents or neighbors who have children in the same activities to help. Before things get really busy, put some meals in the freezer or buy some grab-and-go foods to have on hand.
Prom and graduation can put families under financial stress. Prom dresses, salon visits, flowers and tuxedo rentals can eat up a big chunk of the monthly household budget. Set a budget and shop for the best prices when you can.
Think of the day as blocks of available time instead of a to-do list, Terrell said.
Try to work on one thing at a time when possible.
“Multitasking is a myth,” he said. “When we try to multitask, we only give micro-attention to several things. Jumping back and forth uses up mental energy that could be better used to focus on one thing and do it well.”
Sometimes, Terrell said, it is best to follow advice often credited to Mark Twain: Eat a live frog first thing in the morning and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day. Tackle the hardest task first, Terrell said, and it will compound success throughout the day.
Most of all, make time for play, fun and rewards. The end of the school year is a time to recognize accomplishments of students, their parents and others who contributed to their success.
Do not be afraid to seek help when stress mounts, Terrell said. MU offers several resources to help, including a program called Taking Care of You, extension.missouri.edu/programs/taking-care-of-you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.