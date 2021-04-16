The Spring Parade of Homes returns to the Kansas City area Saturday to Sunday, April 24 to May 9, and will feature 255 homes built by 98 builders in eight counties across the metropolitan area. Homes range in price from $250,000 to more than $1.6 million.
In addition to single-family houses, 30 maintenance-provided communities will also be featured in the spring parade. Sponsored by Mike Bryant Heating & Cooling, the Parade of Homes is presented twice a year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City and is the second largest in the United States.
In Clay County, there are 27 entries, including some built by by McFarland Custom Builders Inc., Encore Building Co. Inc., Syler Construction Inc., Freeman Custom Homes LLC, Lakeshore Homes, LLC, BeHome, LLC, Hearthside Homes of Kansas City Inc., Summit Homes, NTJ Builders, Parker Enterprise Homes Inc., Gary Kerns Homebuilders, LLC, SAB Construction, LLC, Patriot Homes Inc., Fish Creek Homes, Cambridge Homebuilders LLC, Ben Cerra Construction LLC and SNJ Construction LLC.
"After the pandemic began, the demand for new homes with more space increased. Mudrooms and entryways are no longer an afterthought; they are now a space where mail is dropped off, groceries/delivery boxes are collected, face coverings are removed and hands are sanitized. Additionally, outdoors spaces are being transforming into functional spaces to comfortably host a socially distanced backyard cookout," states a release about the parade. "These trends will certainly be featured on the Spring Parade."
Homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free. Free parade guides will be available at the association office at the intersection of Interstate 435 and Holmes Road and in all parade homes.
More information is available at KCParadeofHomes.com.
(0) comments
