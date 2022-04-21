The Spring Parade of Homes returns to Kansas City Saturday, April 23. The event runs through May 8.
This year’s parade features more than 230 single-family homes, including 57 with maintenance provided, located in eight counties around the greater Kansas City metropolitan area that have been built by 88 members of the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. Homes range in price from $300,000 to more than $1.7 million.
Demand for more space in new homes continues to be a priority.
“Designs that are still on trend are mudrooms with drop-off areas for packages and grocery-store deliveries, a firepit or fireplace and lawn or terrace to set out a large screen and chairs to watch movies, and, of course, an office and/or homework space,” states a release about the annual home tour event. “Additionally, homeowners wanting to feel as though they’re outdoors even when they can’t be are expected to continue as nature is considered a boon to wellness. Therefore, large windows and doors are a must-have for many people.”
In Clay County, there are 29 home design entries. Olympus Custom Homes has two entries: 10759 N. Hickory Court, Kansas City, and 1807 Red Orchard Drive, Liberty. Hearthside Homes of Kanas City Inc. offers two entries: 10530 N. Hawthorne Avenue, Kansas City, and 13222 Switchgrass Court, Kearney. Aspen Home Builders LLC has three Clay County entries: 10748 and 10760 N. Hickory Court, Kansas City, and 3112 Howell St., North Kansas City. Inspired Homes LLC’s entry is at 808 NW 94th Terrace, Kansas City.
Syler Construction Inc. has three entries: 2223 Foxtail Drive, Kearney; 7717 N. Wallace Avenue, Kansas City; and 2116 Greenfield Point, Kearney. Don Julian Builders Inc. has a home at 10237 N. Bellfontaine Avenue, Kansas City, on the parade of homes. Patriot Homes Inc.’s two entries are at 10727 N. Fairmount Avenue, and 10755 N. Hickory Court, both in Kansas City. SAB Construction LLC offers 10756 N. Hickory Court, Kansas City for its Clay County entry. Lakeshore Homes LLC has two entries: 605 Blackhawke Drive, and 18409 Rock Ridge St. N., both in Smithville.
Owen Homes LLC offers one Clay County entry at 8512 N. Booth Avenue, Kansas City. Rob Washam Homes’ Clay County entry is at 1837 Green Meadow Drive, Liberty. Gary Kerns Homebuilders LLC has two Clay entries: 1104 NW 94th Terrace and 12213 N. Virginia Ave., both in Kansas City. NTJ Builders presents 2101 Foxtail Drive, Kearney as its Clay County entry. Summit Homes has two Clay entries: 10710 N. Holly St. and 9211 NE 111th Place, Kansas City. McFarland Custom Builders Inc. has three Clay entries: 10749 N. Hickory Court, 7604 N. Donnelly Avenue and 4809 NE 88th St., all in Kansas City. New Mark Homes KC offers 10752 N. Hickory Court, and Homes by Chris LLC presents 7733 N. Wallace Avenue, both in Kansas City.
Parade homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free.
Free Parade guides will be available for pickup at the KCHBA, located at Interstate 435 and Holmes Street, and at all Parade homes during the dates of the event. Attendees can also download the mobile app to search homes, save their favorites and map their routes.
The Parade of Homes is presented twice a year by the KCHBA and is the second largest home parade in the United States.
More information is available at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.