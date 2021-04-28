LIBERTY — As Liberty families start pruning trees and bushes after the long winter, a place to dispose those limbs will be available starting this Thursday. The city tree limb yard will be open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 29, noon to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
The disposal site is located on new Missouri Highway 210, approximately half a mile east of Missouri Highway 291. Residents should watch for signage on the north side of the new highway identifying the site.
Liberty residents must provide proof of residency such as a driver's license or city water bill. This will be self-serve drop off only. Only tree limbs may be brought to the area. Other yard waste will not be accepted. No commercial vehicles will be allowed to access the site.
