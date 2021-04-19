Spring wine walk coming to Smithville

SMITHVILLE — A spring wine walk this month will allow guests to don their fanciest dresses and biggest derby hats.
The Kentucky Derby Wine Walk will be hosted by Weston Tobacco Company from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, off Main Street in downtown Smithville.
The event will feature wine, whiskey, bourbon and signature cocktails along with live music and hand-rolled cigars.
Search “Spring Wine Walk ~ Derby Edition” on Facebook to learn more about the event including how to purchase tickets.
