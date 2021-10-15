LIBERTY — St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road, Liberty, revealed in one year a total number of volunteer hours at 22,451.
"Everyone involved at the parish felt that we were a very giving community, but this was the first time we have hard numbers to back that up. As followers of Jesus Christ, we try to model his example in our daily lives. This survey tells me that many St. James parishioners are heeding his call," Dan Bacon, president of the St. James Pastoral Council said in a release.
The survey categorized volunteer efforts into such areas as "Feeding the Hungry," providing 9,425 meals and logging 870 hours; "Comforting the Afflicted," netting 5,338 hours; "Welcoming the Stranger," 820 hours; "Visiting the Imprisoned," 578 hours; as well as six other categories.
“We expect these numbers to increase next year. Since this was our first year of conducting the survey, we know more ministry leaders will be ready to report next year. We are hoping to top 25,000 hours next year, Bacon said.
"I am continually amazed by the faith and dedication I witness here at St. James. We are so blessed to have so many volunteers ministering to the needs of both our St. James Parish and the Northland community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.