State Farm awards $5,000 grant to Goodwill

As a digital skills divide and related workforce development barrier exists in the Kansas City area, Goodwill Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas is working to bridge the gap by providing digital skills courses to individuals.
The local organization received assistance for this effort in the form of a $5,000 grant from State Farm. Local agent Chad Mitchell presented the check.
“State Farm has a focus on supporting educational organizations and we are proud to support the Goodwill digital skills training program within our own community,” he said. “As a company, we make a commitment to support local organizations to help make our communities safer, strong and better educated.”
During and after digital literacy training, individuals may work with Goodwill staff on identifying their career goals, creating an individual development plan on the path to those goals and/or apply for employment.
The grant will help expand training to serve more individuals in the metro area.
