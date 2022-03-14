State Fire Marshal Tim Bean recommends Missourians use the return of daylight saving time this recent weekend to change the batteries and test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
With weekend responsibilities and chores, time may have gotten away from families, but it's never too late to change the batteries and practice those home escape plans.
“The vast majority of residential fire deaths occur in homes that do not have smoke alarms or where the alarms were not functional, usually because of dead batteries,” Bean said. “One of simplest and best decisions you can make for your family’s safety is to make sure you have working smoke and CO alarms.”
The risk of dying in a fire is cut by one-half by having working smoke alarms in your home. About one-half of home fire deaths occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., when most people are asleep. That’s why it’s important for all family members to be able to act react quickly and get out. Every family member, including children, should know two escape routes from every room in their residence. This should be shared with overnight guests, too.
Bean also reminds Missourians that they should have carbon monoxide alarms for their homes. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, tasteless, invisible gas that results from the incomplete combustion of fossil fuels, which can be deadly if undetected.
The fire marshal makes these recommendations:
• Check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly by pushing the test button.
• Replace smoke alarms every 10 years because they lose their effectiveness over time.
• Install additional smoke alarms if you don’t have a minimum of one alarm on every level of the home, inside all bedrooms, and outside bedrooms.
• Plan two different escape routes from your home and practice the routes with the entire family. Families should also select a safe gathering place outside the residence in the event of a fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.