State humane society presents hot weather safety tips

While dogs may enjoy going on car rides with their families, the Humane Society of Missouri recommends never leaving a dog in a car during the heat of summer.

 Metro Creative

With temperatures forecast to be in the 90s all weekend, the Humane Society of Missouri would like to take this time to remind pet parents that leaving their animals in uncooled vehicles during this heat is not only illegal in Missouri, but extremely dangerous, killing hundreds of pets every year, according to the animal welfare organization. 

It’s important for pet owners to remember the Humane Society of Missouri’s life-saving motto: 70° & Over, Don’t Take Rover!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.