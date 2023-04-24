State launches ‘Tobacco is changing’ campaign aimed at parents of teens

A campaign called “Tobacco is Changing,” launched last week by Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services aims to educate parents about the different candy-flavored tobacco products tempting children into addiction.

 Submitted graphic/Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services

“Remember how shocked you were when you first heard about JUUL, the disposable e-cigarette that looks like a flash drive? Well, that’s a drop in the bucket compared to the many shapes that e-cigarettes now take, including smart watches, makeup compacts – they’re even hidden in hoodies and backpacks,” said Valerie Howard, who leads Missouri’s Tobacco Prevention and Control program within DHSS. “When parents familiarize themselves with these new products, they will know what to look for.”

