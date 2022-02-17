The Office of Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is accepting nominations for the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award.
This is an opportunity for Missourians from across the state to honor outstanding senior citizens in their communities. The nomination form can be found online at ltgov.mo.gov/senior-service-award-nominations/. The deadline for nominations is March 14.
“I encourage Missourians to nominate a worthy senior whose service and dedication to their communities has made a positive difference,” said Kehoe.
The Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award was instituted in 2005 to promote and highlight the positive accomplishments Missouri’s senior citizens have made in their local communities. Since then, hundreds of seniors have been honored with this award.
Individuals should be at least 60 years of age and volunteer a minimum of 25 hours per year.
