State looking to celebrate 200 years with ice cream

Missourians are encouraged by the state to participate in a statewide ice cream social celebrating the 200th birthday of Missouri. While the event will be held Aug. 10, 2021, Missouri’s statehood day, the planning begins now. Missouri 2021 is looking for communities and organizations to organize an ice cream social and to register their event at missouri2021.org.
“We were looking for a statewide event where every Missourian could participate in the bicentennial, so why not a good, old-fashioned ice cream social to celebrate our state’s milestone?” said Michael Sweeney, bicentennial coordinator for the State Historical Society of Missouri. Sweeney said the idea behind the event is to bring everyone together for 2021 to enjoy a tasty treat from a favorite ice cream shop or by making homemade ice cream from specially-created flavors for the day or enjoying old favorites using a hand-crank machine.
“It’s also a way to celebrate Missouri’s dairy industry and many of the finest ice cream establishments throughout the state. Plus, it’s usually very hot in August,” added Sweeney.
Anne McGregor, who serves on the Board of the Trustees for the State Historical Society, came up with the idea for an ice cream social with a vision that it can happen in parks, backyards, ball fields, on porches and at any location to celebrate the state’s birthday with a scoop of the frozen treat.
“An ice cream social is a way to take a moment to pause as family, friends and community and to reflect on our state’s history,” she said. “It’s not all rainbows and butterflies, but between the challenges and triumphs, we make Missouri ours to own. The ice cream is a sweet, very sweet, way to make that happen.”
Registration for the Missouri 2021 Ice Cream Social is open to businesses and nonprofit organizations. The only requirements are for groups to register their event online at missouri2021.org/ice-cream-social and to hold their ice cream socials on Aug. 10, 2021. Missouri 2021 will be sharing submitted photos of the ice cream social using the hashtag #ScoopsAcrossMissouri.
