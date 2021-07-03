Missouri State Parks and Mid-Continent Library invite the public to attend the Missouri’s Marvelous Mammals virtual program at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15. The program will be held virtually as a Zoom meeting and is part of the Show-Me Kansas City: A Missouri Bicentennial lecture series.
Furry friends are found everywhere. To learn more about some of the mammals that call Missouri home and discover how to tell them apart by their fur and the tracks they leave behind, children ages 5 and up are encouraged to join virtually, states a release.
This event is virtual and free, but registration is required. Participants can register at mymcpl.org/events/69578/missouris-marvelous-mammals-zoom.
Participants must provide an email address when registering and will be emailed a Zoom access code 15 minutes before the start of the program. Participants must sign into the room prior to the start of the program. Admittance to the classroom will close five minutes after the program's start time. Space is limited.
On Aug. 10, 2021, the state of Missouri turns 200 years old. The bicentennial gives citizens the opportunity to reflect on what Missouri has become, how it got here and the different ways communities have contributed to the development of this great state, states the release.
