Missouri State Parks and Mid-Continent Public Library staff members invite the public to attend the “Arts of the Capitol” virtual program presented by art historian Dr. Sarah S. Jones at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
"Arts of the Capitol” explores the paintings, sculpture and architecture of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. The program will cover the original 1840 Capitol, the current Capitol and its decorative contents, the first Capitol Decoration Commission and the artists who contributed works to the building. A short discussion of the Thomas Hart Benton mural, "A Social History of the State of Missouri," and its commission will also be included, according to a press release.
This lecture series is a partnership with the Kansas City Mid-Continent Public Library. This event is virtual and free, but registration is required. Participants can register here: www.mymcpl.org/events/70289/arts-missouri-capitol-zoom.
Participants must provide an email address when registering and will be emailed a Zoom access code 15 minutes before the start of the program. Participants must sign into the room prior to the start of the program. Admittance to the classroom will close five minutes after the program's start time. Space is limited.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
