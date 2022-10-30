Strategies help young adults save

Young adults can begin saving early with some conventional and highly effective strategies.

When a person is young, saving money may be the furthest thing from his or her mind. After all, this may be a time to enroll in college or trade school, make a first big purchase, such as a car, or even get married. Thinking about establishing a solid financial footing for the future can take a back seat when life is filled with so many significant events.

But it’s never too early to start saving — even when saving seems to be an impossible task. Young adults should keep saving in mind and look to various strategies that can set them up for long-term financial security.

